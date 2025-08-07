New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard the arguments on the bail plea of ex-MLA Naresh Balyan in the MCOCA case. Counsel for Balyan argued that there is no continuing criminal activity to invoke MCOCA against his client.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja heard the arguments by senior advocate N Hariharan, along with advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal for Naresh Balyan. The matter was listed for further hearing on September 10.

Senior advocate Hariharan submitted that there is insufficient material to invoke MCOCA against Naresh Balyan. MCOCA has been invoked on the basis of 15 FIRs against Kapil Sangwan and his gang.

It was also argued that the petitioner is not connected with Kapil Sangwan and his gang, rather was threatened, and he filed a complaint against Kapil Sangwan.

It was further submitted that there is no continuing criminal activity in the last 10 years preceding the registration of the FIR in MCOCA. There is no chargesheet against the petitioner, of which cognisance was taken by the court.

Delhi police have filed one charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets. There are 128 witnesses cited by the prosecution, and the investigation is still going on. The petitioner has been in judicial custody for a long period since December 4, 2024, the senior advocate submitted.

On August 5, the Rouse Avenue court listed the MCOCA Case for hearing arguments on charges from August 23 onwards.

Balyan and other persons are charge-sheeted in a case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by absconding gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

Meanwhile, the court asked Delhi police to expedite the investigation and file a supplementary charge sheet against accused Amandeep Singh Lochab before the next date. His earlier bail plea was rejected on May 27 by the Rouse Avenue court.

Delhi police have filed a supplementary charge sheet under sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA against Balyan. In this case, Delhi police have charge sheeted the accused, namely Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Naresh Balyan, Sahil alias Police, Vijay alias Kalu, Vikas Gehlot, Veenita, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. Baba is the real brother of Kapil Sangwan. (ANI)

