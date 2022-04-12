Amaravati, Apr 12 (PTI) No COVID-19 death has been reported in Andhra Pradesh for a month now with the last fatality reported on March 12 from Vizianagaram district.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 11th Roza of Ramadan on April 13 in Lucknow, Mumbai, and Delhi.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to 41 on Tuesday, according to health department data.

Also Read | JNU Clash: Education Ministry Seeks Report from University, Students’ Union Demands Judicial Probe.

Only two fresh cases of the virus were reported from Visakhapatnam district in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The remaining 25 districts did not report any fresh case, the data said.

Also, four infected persons got cured in the state in 24 hours. The total cases now touched 23,19,616, recoveries 23,04,845 and deaths 14,730, the data added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)