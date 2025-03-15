New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday took stock of the drainage work near Rajdhani Park at the Rohtak Road in the national capital and said that no representative of the Delhi government ever visited the site.

"We are at the Rohtak road right now. The condition of the road is very bad, and people used to complain to me that no representative of the Delhi government ever came here. The drainage work has started here," Verma told reporters.

The ongoing drainage work on Rohtak Road, spanning approximately 18 km (9 km on each side), began in February and is expected to be completed within the next 14 months.

"The entire patch from the Tikri border to Peeragarhi Chowk has been transferred to NHAI. The drain work is being done by PWD and Flood Control... Poor roads also contribute to air pollution... We are making roads and drains that will last years... I have directed the contractor that there should be no compromise with quality. Otherwise, the company would be blacklisted and concerned officials will be suspended," he added.

Earlier today, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that the government will complete the former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's unfinished work in the national capital.

"Development work in Delhi started 30 years ago during the BJP government. Since then, only politics has happened in Delhi... We will complete his (former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma) unfinished work and we are committed to making Viksit Delhi," Verma told ANI.

Sahib Singh Verma was born in a farmer's family at Mundka Village in Delhi on March 15, 1943. He began his political career as an RSS worker and was elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation on a Janata Party ticket in 1997.

He became Chief Minister of Delhi in 1996 and continued on this post for more than two and a half years. Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in a historic mandate, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. (ANI)

