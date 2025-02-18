Itanagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Emphasising that no external interference will be tolerated in Arunachal Pradesh, Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik has reiterated the state government's commitment to protect its citizens from outside influence and intimidation, particularly in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Khonsa in Tirap district on Monday, the governor issued warning to anti-national elements attempting to disrupt peace in the three eastern districts of the state, cautioning them of severe consequences.

Addressing security officials, Parnaik stressed that a secure environment is essential for the development and progress of the state and its people, according to a statement from the Raj Bhavan here, on Tuesday.

Highlighting the strategic importance of border security, he emphasised that all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard national interests and ensure the well-being of residents in border areas.

The governor also urged security forces to build stronger ties with villagers in remote border areas and support their essential needs through Sadbhavana projects, fostering trust and cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Anand Mohan, 25 Sector Assam Rifles Commander Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh and others.

Earlier, Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho gave a presentation on the security situation in the three districts.

