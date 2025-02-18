Mumbai, February 18: Straight from the Gen Z dictionary comes a new dating term we’ve all encountered, but now we finally have a name for it: "Chameleoning". It has nothing to do with reptiles but rather with a mammal on the hunt for love. In simple terms, it’s a new dating trend among humans. Let’s explore what Chameleoning really means.

It’s definitely Gen Z’s world, and we’re just living in it. They’ve come up with a dating term for almost everything from "situationships" to "ghosting," there’s a label for every stage and type of relationship. Chameleoning is one of these terms. It’s not an alien concept or a passing trend; rather, it’s something many of us have likely experienced without even realizing it. Now, we’ve got a name for it. Submarining Meaning: What Is ‘Submarine’ in a Relationship? Is It Different From Ghosting? Here’s What You Should Know About the Sneaky Dating Trend.

What Is Chameleoning?

Chameleoning is when a person changes their personality, interests, or behaviour to match their partner’s in an attempt to impress them. It’s like blending in with them so much, just like a chameleon, that you lose sight of your true self. Often, this happens without realizing it, and over time, it can lead to losing your individuality. While adjusting to a partner’s preferences isn’t necessarily bad, if it starts to feel like you’re losing yourself more and more, it might be time to reassess the relationship. What Is 'Dry Dating'? Why Is It Popular Among Gen Z and Millennials in 2023 – Everything To Know About This Trend.

For example, imagine you start loving hiking just because your partner is obsessed with it, but eventually, you realize you’d rather be binge-watching Netflix on a couch. If it feels like you're pretending more than being yourself, it might be time for a reality check!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).