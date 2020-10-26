Puducherry, Oct 26 (PTI) In a welcome development, Puducherry reported no fresh fatality due to COVID-19 on Monday for the second time this month.

No death was reported on October 18 and again no fatality has occurred on Monday.

The union territory added 144 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

The 144 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,059 samples pushing the overall tally to 34,336 after transfer of two cases to Tamil Nadu.

As many as 189 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today, the Health department Director said. Of the total new cases, Puducherry had 127 cases followed by Karaikal (two), Yanam (five) and Mahe (10).

Mohan Kumar said the fatality and recovery rates were 1.71 per cent and 87.34 per cent respectively.

Of the 2.92 lakh samples tested so far 2.54 lakh samples were found to be negative and the result of the examination of the remaining specimens was awaited.

While the total number of COVID-19 infections in the union territory stood at 34,336, as many as 29,990 patients had recovered and were discharged, 3,758 were active cases and the fatalities remained at 588.

