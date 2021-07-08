Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan as no rainfall was recorded in major districts of the state on Thursday, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

With 44.3 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was recorded the hottest followed by 43.2 in Pilani, 43 in Churu, 42.8 in Alwar, 42.5 in Dholpur and 42 degrees Celsius in Pali, the official said.

The minimum temperature at most places in the state was recorded between 26.5 and 31.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)