New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel raised questions on the law and order situation of Maharashtra in the wake of an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

The former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister questioned that if an attacker is able to go to the 11th floor of a residential building, it shows Mumbai is "no longer safe".

"No one is safe in a city like Mumbai anymore... If someone can go to the 11th floor of a residential building of a big actor and attack him at night, it shows that Mumbai is no longer safe for anyone," Baghel told reporters.

He also criticised the Maharashtra government over NCP leader Baba Siddiqui who was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024.

"Even Baba Siddiqui was shot dead...This reflects an attitude that prioritises self-interests over addressing the safety concerns of society," he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended his government saying that Mumbai was one of the safest cities and one can't call it 'unsafe' just based on a few incidents.

"Mumbai is the safest place, and there is no doubt about it. Just based on one or two incidents, it won't be right to say that Mumbai is unsafe. At the same time, it is also correct that if any such kind of incident happens, we should take it seriously and act accordingly and keep Mumbai safe," Fadnavis said.

The shocking incident at the actor's residence, in the early hours of Thursday, has raised concerns about safety in Mumbai and has left the actor's fans and colleagues from the film fraternity deeply worried.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger." (ANI)

