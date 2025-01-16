Bengaluru, January 16: In a bold act of theft, 34-year-old Brazilian national Ravi Gama De Sa allegedly stole two luxury wristwatches worth over INR 3.3 lakh from the Ethos Summit store at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, before flying back to Brazil. The incident occurred on January 4 but came to light only on January 13 when staff reported the missing items.

According to the police complaint filed by store employee Sharanappa Nad, Ravi entered the store at 12:50 am and purchased a Tag Heuer watch before asking to see more models. During this time, he allegedly pocketed a Frederique Constant watch worth INR 94,500. Later, he selected three expensive watches and left his passport and boarding pass on the counter. While pretending to retrieve them, he slipped another Frederique Constant watch, valued at INR 2.4 lakh, into his wallet. Mobile Theft Gang Busted: Rajasthan High Court Judge’s Phone Theft at Basukinath Temple in Jharkhand Leads to Busting of Inter-State Gang.

Before departing, Ravi told the staff, “You will never forget me,” a remark whose significance became clear only after the theft was discovered. CCTV footage confirmed the crime. Interestingly, Ravi legally purchased four watches worth INR 8 lakh during his visit to the store. Theft Caught on Camera in Telangana: Privately Hired TSRTC Bus Driver Steals Gold Jewellery From Passenger’s Bag in Nizamabad, Fired After Video Went Viral.

The police revealed that Ravi is currently in Brazil, beyond Indian jurisdiction. If he returns, action could be taken against him under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (theft in a building or vessel used for property custody).

