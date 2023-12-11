New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) There was "no separate budget" under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and all the ministries, state governments and their attached bodies incurred the expenditure on the events organised by them from their budget heads, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha when asked about the aim and objectives of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) programme, along with the list of state-wise events.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Elderly Parents Murdered for Deciding To Give Property to Daughters, Son Arrested.

The minister was also asked for details of the funds utilised for these events, state-wise.

"There was no separate budget under AKAM. Hence, all the ministries/departments, state governments, UTs and their attached/subordinate/autonomous bodies, and PSUs incur the expenditure on the events organised by them from their respective budget heads," Reddy said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM-Designate Mohan Yadav Meets Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal; Stakes Claim To Form Government (Watch Video).

The 75-week countdown to August 15, 2023, not only commemorated 75 years of independence but also the glorious history and unique diversity of the country's people, culture, and languages, he said.

"This Mahotsav was celebrated as a Jan Utsav in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. The prime minister not only started off a 75-weeklong festival but also flagged off a metaphorical 386 km Dandi March to celebrate the 91st Anniversary of the historic Salt March," the minister said in his response.

Under the AKAM, more than 2 lakh events, and programmes have been organised in the last two years. The entire country participated in these events, he said.

Of the 2 lakh events, about 1.9 lakh held under ministries, departments, states or UTs have been published on the website, he added.

"A Digital District Repository has been compiled to discover and document stories of people, events, and places linked to the freedom struggle of India at the micro level of the district," Reddy said.

"As on date, about 14,500 stories have been compiled and uploaded on the portal. These stories are broadly classified under the heading - people and personalities, events and happenings, hidden treasures - built and natural heritage, and living traditions and art forms," Reddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)