Madhya Pradesh CM-Designate Mohan Yadav Meets Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal; Stakes Claim To Form Government (Watch Video)

Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and staked claim to form the government.

Agency News ANI| Dec 11, 2023 09:19 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM-Designate Mohan Yadav Meets Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal; Stakes Claim To Form Government
Mohan Yadav Meets Madhya Pradesh Governor (Photo Credits: X/@ANI)

Bhopal, December 11: Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav met Governor Mangubhai C Patel at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and staked claim to form the government. The BJP on Monday announced Mohan Yadav, a three-time MLA from Ujjain, as the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh replacing Chouhan Earlier, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor. Meanwhile, the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers namely Jagdisgh Devda and Rajesh Shukla. Mohan Yadav To Be New Madhya Pradesh CM: All About the BJP Leader Set To Be First ‘Yadav’ Chief Minister of MP

Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat. Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Will Work To Fulfil Expectations of People of Madhya Pradesh, Says BJP’s CM-Designate Mohan Yadav (Watch Video)

Mohan Yadav Meets Madhya Pradesh Governor

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a le

Earlier in the day, BJP central observers Manohar Lal Khattar, Dr K Laxman and Asha Lakra of Madhya Pradesh held a legislative party meeting. Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

