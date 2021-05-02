Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): On the day of result declaration of assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam on Sunday, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police said that any form of victory gatherings or celebrations are prohibited and its violation will call for a serious legal implications in the light of the COVID pandemic.

Owing to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases, Bengaluru city had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on April 7 in order to tackle the second wave.

In a statement to the media, the Commissioner said, "In view of election results, no victory gatherings or celebrations of any kind can be held as COVID protocol and prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC is in force. Any such attempt by any individual or organization will have serious legal implications."

According to Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 4,05,088 active COVID-19 cases. 22,378 fresh COVID cases were registered in the state and 271 related deaths over the last 24hours. (ANI)

