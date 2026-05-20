Weather Forecast Today, May 20, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), hot and humid weather conditions are likely to persist over Mumbai and nearby coastal regions around May 20, while heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may continue across parts of northwest and central India, impacting areas around Delhi. Meanwhile, southern cities including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad could see isolated rainfall activity, while Kolkata and Shimla are expected to witness largely stable weather conditions. Southwest Monsoon Likely To Arrive in Kerala Around May 26, Says IMD.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 20

Delhi Weather Today, May 20

Chennai Weather Today, May 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 20

Kolkata Weather Today, May 20

Shimla Weather Today, May 20

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).