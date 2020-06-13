India News | Noida: 35 New COVID-19 Cases; 13,066 Test Samples Collected So Far

Noida (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Thirty-five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the tally in the district to 865, officials said.

Also, 17 patients were discharged post recovery from the deadly virus, even as the number of active cases stood at 359 in the district, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 12,401 With 333 New Cases and 10 Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to official figures.

"On Saturday, 35 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 865. Also 17 patients were discharged, while a total 494 patients have recovered so far. There are 359 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Also Read | Patanjali Claims Cure For Coronavirus; Clinical Trials of Medicine 100% Successful, Says CEO Acharya Balkrishna.

The official statement also mentioned that till date 13,066 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 493 such tests have been conducted since Friday, a data that has been made public after more than two weeks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 6,221 COVID-19 tests per million population as against a national figure of 3,913, it claimed.

Among the new patients, 19 were tested by private laboratories and 16 by government facilities, he said in a statement.

Of the 35 cases, 30 patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), it stated, adding five patients are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 57.10 per cent, according to official statistics. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)