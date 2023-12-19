Noida, Dec 19 (PTI) The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has asked the stand-up comedian, who claimed his car was stopped at gunpoint on a city road, to meet it in person for further investigation.

A senior officer said that the comedian Sundeep Sharma on phone told police the object in the hands of the accused was a mobile phone and not a gun.

The comedian, however, in a post on X said that the police were trying to brush the matter under the carpet.

He maintained he was threatened with a gun by a stranger around Sunday midnight near Sector 104 and not a mobile phone.

"No, I never said that it could be a mobile phone, I disagree with it. The Police is trying to brush the matter under the carpet, they asked me if I saw what kind of gun it was, I said how could I possibly see the brand of the make. Public safety needs to be taken seriously," Sharma posted on X, attaching a media report along with it.

However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said the police had a telephonic call with Sharma on Monday and have proof of his initial statement in which he mentioned it was a mobile phone and not a gun.

"The complainant who raised the issue on social media was also asked by the police to appear in person and help identify the area where the alleged incident took place so we can take further action," Chander said.

"At our end, we have started a probe but so far the incident looks suspicious," the officer told PTI.

The stand-up comedian had on Monday claimed that he was forced to stop his car in the middle of a road by a gun-wielding man.

The comedian had made the claim on social media around 1 am on Monday, less than an hour after the alleged incident.

