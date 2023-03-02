Noida, Mar 2 (PTI) Police have lodged a case of murder into the death of a realtor in Greater Noida who was suspected to have died in a road accident, officials said on Thursday, a day after protest by the deceased's family alleging laxity in probe.

The 25-year-old realtor's body was found around 3 am on Wednesday in a damaged car in Sector 151 area near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court's Order for Probe by SEBI 'Tight Slap' on Narendra Modi Government, Says AAP.

It was presumed that realtor Sachin died in an accident and the post-mortem also suggested it, a police official said.

However, his family members claimed it was a case of murder and placed his body on a stretch of road between Noida and Greater Noida, demanding a fair probe. The protest disrupted traffic movement in the area.

Also Read | Indian PM Narendra Modi Most Loved of All World Leaders, Says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Watch Video).

“The family had named two persons, who lived in the same village as Sachin, as suspects and heeding to their request, an FIR has been lodged at the Knowledge Park police station under IPC section 302 (murder),” a senior police official said.

“Those booked have been identified as Sheru Bhati and Amit and they were allegedly at a party with Sachin on Tuesday night, hours before his death,” the official added.

Meanwhile, show cause notices have been issued to three police officials over alleged laxity that resulted in delay in the registering of the case, the official said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police added. PTI KIS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)