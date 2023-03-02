New Delhi, March 2: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday showered fulsome praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the "most loved leader around the world".

She is on a state visit, seeking closer ties in the defence and economic sectors, and is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and a high-powered business delegation. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni To Visit India in March To Attend Raisina Dialogue.

Watch Video: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Praises PM Narendra Modi

Watch | Italian PM @GiorgiaMeloni says that PM @narendramodi is the most loved leader around the world. She lauds PM Modi's soaring popularity during her press statements in Delhi.@IndiainItaly @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/YwssAUkgh4 — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 2, 2023

"The approval rating that Prime Minister Modi has reached … he is the most loved one of all (leaders) around the world," Meloni said, wrapping up her comments to the media after bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart. "This has really been proven that he has been a major leader and congratulations for that," she said. PM Narendra Modi Is the Most Loved One of All Leaders Around the World, Says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (Watch Video).

Meloni said this was her first bilateral visit in this region after assuming office of the Prime Minister of Italy last year. Modi recalled his meeting with Meloni on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Bali in Indonesia in November last year.

"I welcome Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on her first visit to India. In last year's elections, the people of Italy voted for her and she became the first woman and youngest prime minister of Italy. I congratulate her on behalf of Indians for this historic achievement," Modi said.

Meloni said Prime Minister Modi can rely on Italy's full support for India's G-20 Presidency. "India can rely on our government to further enhance our relations. I firmly believe that there is a lot we can do together," the Italian prime minister said.