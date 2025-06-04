Chaten (Sikkim) [India], June 4 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rains and devastating landslides in North Sikkim, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday carried out urgent rescue and relief operations in the remote region of Chaten and evacuated 33 stranded people, including two US nationals, from the remote and rain-battered Chaten region of North Sikkim.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force said, "In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Ops -- dropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Waiting for Bus Raped, Murdered in Srinivasapura Town; Accused Arrested.

However, a prior operation to evacuate 113 stranded tourists from Lachen during the early hours had to be called off due to bad weather. An Mi-17 helicopter carrying nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel took off from Pakyong Airport around 6 am, but was forced to return mid-air because of poor visibility near Mangan and Chaten.

The tourists have been stranded in Lachen for over a day after multiple landslides blocked key roads, cutting off access to the area. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Sikkim, warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next three days.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Delay: Who Will Be Eligible for Arrears If Salary Hike Is Implemented After January 2026?.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has reached Lachen village on foot, navigating through dangerous terrain and extreme weather. The troops were able to locate all 113 stranded tourists.

"In the wake of a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, the #IndianArmy is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather and hazardous terrain. Lachen village, completely cut off, has been reached on foot, with 113 stranded tourists located -- 30 of them, including foreign nationals, airlifted on 3 June," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a post on X.

The Army is also searching for six missing persons in the region. Specialised teams equipped with advanced tools are working in unstable and high-altitude conditions to find them.

"Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues. #IndianArmy #SikkimLandslide," the MoD added.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also been responding swiftly to landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts across Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of Bhutan.

The MoD stated, "Incessant rains across Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Eastern Bhutan have triggered landslides, road blockages, and communication blackouts. BRO India has responded with unmatched urgency -- clearing debris in Mizoram, restoring access in Sikkim, keeping the Koloriang-Lee-Sarli-Huri lifeline operational in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, and swiftly reopening the Darranga-Trashigang Highway in Bhutan after a massive landslide on 30 May."

"Working around the clock in hostile terrain, BRO ensures connectivity, relief, and critical support. A testament to resilience and India's enduring regional partnership," it added.

The Government of Mizoram had earlier issued an advisory asking dignitaries and officials to postpone their visits to the state due to severe weather conditions. The advisory comes after several days of intense rainfall that have triggered landslides, mudslides, flash floods, and rockfalls in various districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)