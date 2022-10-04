Jammu, Oct 4 (PTI) In an apparent reference to his party's resolve to work for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said nothing can be achieved without a "lasting unity between different sections of the society" in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a public gathering at Astangam on the second day of his four-day tour of the Chenab valley, comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts, Abdullah said "unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances".

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali Bonanza 2022: State Govt Announces Dipavali Gift To Ration Card Holders Under PDS, Know Benefits and Who All Are Eligible.

"I see no way of achieving anything in Jammu and Kashmir without a lasting unity between different sections of our society," the former chief minister said.

Stressing on the importance of maintaining unity in the ongoing struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's rights, he said, "Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty and unemployment."

Also Read | Video: TRS Leader Rajanala Srihari Distributes Live Chicken, Liquor To Celebrate Launch of National Party by KCR.

The provisions of Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)