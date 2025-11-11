Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11 (ANI): Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma announced a strategic partnership on Monday to launch Poviztra (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) in India.

The collaboration aims to enhance the distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss, particularly through pharmacies and in regions not currently served by Novo Nordisk India.

Wegovy® (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025. It is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and the reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity. Clinical trials have shown that one in three participants on Wegovy® experienced weight loss of over 20%. Poviztra® is being introduced as a second brand of Wegovy®.

The partnership forms part of Novo Nordisk India's efforts to ensure its innovative treatments reach a broader patient base in India, broadening access to high-quality, safe, and effective weight management medication. Under the agreement, Emcure Pharma will serve as the exclusive distributor, responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra® in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk, said, "Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India and results in significant unmet medical needs. Recognising the magnitude of the obesity challenge, we launched Wegovy® in India a few months ago. We are now pleased to partner with Emcure Pharma to expand access to high-quality, safe, and effective obesity treatments. This partnership brings together Novo Nordisk's innovation in GLP-1 therapies and Emcure's robust marketing and distribution capabilities to improve access to obesity treatment for people living with overweight or obesity in India."

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Novo Nordisk India to bring Poviztra® to India and are proud to be the first Indian pharmaceutical company to bring the world's most widely used and trusted GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market. We believe in the potential of semaglutide. With our strong understanding of the country's diverse geographical landscape and established marketing capabilities, we are confident about making this molecule available to patients who need it the most."

Semaglutide injection 2.4 mg (Wegovy®/Poviztra®) has robust clinical data and has been extensively studied across multiple obesity trials in the STEP and SELECT programmes. Semaglutide has been on the market for nearly a decade, with 38 million patient years of exposure, supported by real-world evidence.

Disclaimer: This press release is intended solely for informational purposes regarding the medical use of Poviztra® (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg). The reference to "Poviztra®" within this document should not be interpreted as a promotional or advertising message. The use of this medication is strictly contingent upon a licensed healthcare provider's prescription and clinical judgment. Always consult your healthcare professional for medical advice and treatment options tailored to your individual needs. (ANI)

