Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) After the BJP's resounding victory in Delhi on Saturday, leaders of the party's Punjab unit said it is now the turn of the people of Punjab to "throw out hypocrites" out of the state in the next assembly polls.

The Punjab leaders targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that people there were "fed up" with the Bhagwant Mann government.

Also Read | Mahoba Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 18-Year-Old Daughter When She Was Alone at Home in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP trounced AAP in Delhi and returned to power in the national capital after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scripted a new chapter of growth and development in Delhi with the historic victory of the party.

Also Read | Gurugram Cylinder Blast: 2 Minor Girls Killed, Father Injured After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explode in House in Naharpur Village.

"Delhi gets a new sunrise which promises to usher in a new era of 'Sabka Saath, Sab Ka Vikaas'".

In the last two decades, Delhi has been a victim of "deceptive political rhetoric", Chugh said in a statement here.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu congratulated the people of Delhi for the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

"Now it is the turn of Punjab. The people of Punjab have made up their minds. It is now the turn of hypocrites.

"You see Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra -- everywhere people supported Modi ji. Then why do we (Punjab) remain behind?" Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said.

After Delhi, Prime Minister Modi now needs to take up the challenge of making Punjab 'AAP-da' free, he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, congratulations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji and national president J P Nadda ji and all BJP workers for making Delhi 'AAP-da' free. Thanks to their hard work, the lotus has bloomed in Delhi after 27 years," he said.

Jakhar said the prime minister needs to take up the challenge of making Punjab also 'AAP-da' free.

"Punjabis are now looking to Modi ji, wondering when the atmosphere of fear in Punjab will end under his leadership and people will be able to live in peace," said Jakhar in a post on X.

Expressing happiness over the party's victory in Delhi, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said the people of Delhi have proved that they do not believe in Kejriwal's "false promises" but the "true guarantee" of Modi.

He said Kejriwal was running a "bad governance" for several years in Delhi. Now the rule of good governance has started under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

"The sun of development has risen in Delhi after 27 years and no cloud will be able to cover this sun. Delhi will develop under the leadership of PM Modi," said Sharma in a statement.

Targeting AAP supremo Kejriwal, he said the people of Delhi have finally been "freed from his false promises".

"The people of Punjab are fed up with the false promises and false claims of the Mann government. Now in 2027, the people will teach a lesson to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab just like the people taught it in the Delhi assembly elections," he said.

Sharma alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab has "completely collapsed" and the Mann government is totally responsible for this.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)