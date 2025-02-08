Banda, February 8: Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping his 18-year-old daughter at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, officials said. Circle officer of Mahoba city area, Deepak Dubey, told PTI that police have arrested the 44-year-old man for allegedly raping his daughter when she was alone at home. UP Shocker: Man Held for Raping 16-Year-Old Girl After Promising To Marry Her.

The victim somehow managed to narrate her ordeal to her maternal uncle who informed the police, Dubey said. "Police have launched a probe after registering an FIR under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the officer said, adding that the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

