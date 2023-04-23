Chandigarh, April 23: National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning, said Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest.

"NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill. Amritpal Singh Arrested: Khalistan Sympathiser Likely To Be Shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam.

NSA Warrants Against Amritpal Singh Executed:

#WATCH | "NSA warrants were issued against #AmritpalSingh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode," Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill says pic.twitter.com/Lxl6KOXcB8 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing. "Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said. Amritpal Singh Arrested: Punjab Police Urge People To Maintain Peace, Verify News Before Sharing After Arrest of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested on early Sunday morning, was brought to Air Force Station, Bathinda by Punjab Police from where he will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh. Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser was also arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) on April 10.

Soon after the arrest of the Waris Punjab De chief from Moga's Gurudwara, Punjab Police urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news. The police said that details about the arrest will be shared and the people should verify any news before sharing.

"Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," Punjab Police tweeted. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah when asked about Amritpal Singh's arrest and that he has been absconding for a long, said, "It may happen sometime. Earlier he used to roam freely, but now he cannot carry on with his activities."

Two more aides of Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18. On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. The radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" while he was on a run earlier in March.

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. His two cars were seized and gunmen nabbed. We also checked if the firearms of his security escorts had been procured legally. A case has been registered. Punjab Police have launched a manhunt for Amritpal Singh and we are hopeful that he will be arrested soon. A total of 78 people have been arrested so far and further searches and raids are underway," Chahal said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

Almost a month ago the Punjab police issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against 'Waris Punjab De' chief. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

