Chandigarh, February 18: With Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally taking stock of the investigation into the murder of Harbarinder Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ferozepur Range Snehdeep Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Surendra Lamba to personally supervise the probe and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest.

As per the information, victim Harbarinder Singh was shot by two unidentified assailants during a marriage function, which was taking place at Sidhu Farm under the jurisdiction of Police Station Sarhali. He succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital. Harbarinder Singh Shot Dead: AAP Sarpanch Killed in Punjab’s Tarn Taran During Wedding Function, 2nd Killing in 2 Months.

AAP Sarpanch Harbarinder Singh Shot Dead by Assailants in Punjab

VIDEO | Tarn Taran, Punjab: Harbrinder Singh, Aam Aadmi Party sarpanch, shot dead. His nephew was also injured in the attack at Sidhu farm. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/HPDKM2HqO9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

🚨AAP sarpanch killing raises law and order questions in Punjab Harbrinder Singh, a sitting AAP sarpanch, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran during a wedding function. The incident has intensified debate over the state’s law and order situation. pic.twitter.com/aiWAROlgUN — Janta Journal (@JantaJournal) February 18, 2026

Another individual present at the scene attempted to chase the attackers and sustained a gunshot injury to his leg during the crossfire and currently undergoing treatment.

Fixing the accountability of the incident, DGP Yadav said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Patti Jagbir Singh and Station House Officer (SHO) Sarhali Gurvinder Singh have been placed under suspension on account of the absence of sufficient preventive policing measures. Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead: AAP Leader Killed in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Attackers Open Fire Near Model Town Gurdwara.

The DGP reaffirmed the Punjab government's firm commitment to maintaining law and order in the state. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba further informed that based on the investigation conducted so far, there does not appear to be any angle related to threat or extortion, etc. As per preliminary inquiries, the possibility of a personal enmity or revenge angle appears to be strong, he said.

The SSP confirmed that the case is being investigated from all possible angles in a scientific and technical manner. Four separate teams have been constituted for CCTV analysis under the supervision of different officers, he said, while adding that additionally, one team, along with the FSL team, is examining the crime scene. “A thorough investigation will be conducted, and we will ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits,” the SSP added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 11:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).