Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Monday. He said that NSE has uniquely contributed to the nation's development.

"NSE has uniquely contributed to the nation's development... It made every effort to bring India to first position in the field of business," Hosabale told reporters.

"I feel proud of the way NSE's effort of positioning itself as unparalleled in the world through trust, transparency and innovation," he added.

NSE began operations in 1994, and it has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings.

The NSE introduced and released over 200 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacity of various variants in colocation facilities at the start of the New Year 2025- on January 3.

In a statement, the stock exchange said it continued to review and augment the capacity of available racks in the colocation facility in phases based on feedback and demand from market participants.

Currently, over 200 members have subscribed to racks in the Exchange Colocation Facility and over 100 members have subscribed to colocation via the Colocation as a Service (CaaS) model being provided by NSE.

Looking at the demand dynamics, NSE plans to add over 300 more capacities by the end of the first quarter of the upcoming financial year 2025-26 at its Mumbai BKC site. The addition will take the capacity to 1500 racks in the next three months at its BKC site.

Further, NSE also plans to add approximately 2,000 Full Rack Equivalent (FRE) capacity, on a need basis, in a phased manner over the next two years. (ANI)

