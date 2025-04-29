Jammu, April 29 (PTI) The National Security Guard (NSG) and police conducted a mock security drill at the ancient Aap Shambhu temple complex and surrounding areas in Jammu on Tuesday as part of efforts to enhance security preparedness, an official said.

Backed by security equipment and unmanned surveillance systems, the exercise was conducted to proactively improve security measures and ensure public safety, he said.

"It is a routine exercise. We have conducted similar mock drills at GMC Hospital and the railway station. Such drills also occur regularly at vital installations," said a police officer.

He said that security preparedness has been strengthened following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, aimed at addressing potential threats. As part of these measures, security around the temple has also been increased and patrols intensified.

Tuesday's drill simulated real-life emergency scenarios to assess the response and coordination of multiple security forces in handling potential threats, the official said.

He further said the exercise was aimed at strengthening the existing security framework and promote seamless collaboration among agencies to protect critical infrastructure and public spaces.

