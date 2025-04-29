Agartala, April 29: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 on April 30. The news was confirmed by TBSE secretary Dr. Dulal Dey. Speaking to reporters at the TBSE office in Agartala, Dulaly Dey said, "We are going to announce results of Class 10 and 12 on April 30 at 12 pm at TBSE office. We shall try to give mark-sheets within 4-5 days after announcement of results." The Tripura Class 10, 12 board results will be announced at 12 PM on the official website of TBSE at tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in.

In addition to the Tripura Class 10 Result 2025 and Tripura Class 12 Result 2025, the board will also announce the results of the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim examinations on the same day. The board official said that they will give a provisional marksheet online until students receive hard copies of their mark sheets. It is worth noting that the evaluation of answer sheets of Tripura Class 10 and 12 began on April 2 and continued until April 22. WBBSE Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results.

The TBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 24 to March 22 across 60 centres. The Class 12 exam had 21,506 candidates registered for it. On the other hand, the TBSE Class 10 exam was conducted from February 25 to March 18 at 145 venues across 68 centres, with 30,000 students enrolled for the exam. To check TBSE Result 2025, students must use their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Assam HS Result 2025 Date and Time: AHSEC To Announce Class 12 Board Exam Result on April 30 at ahsec.assam.gov.in, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Scores.

Last year, the TBSE Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 87.54 oer cent whereas TBSE Class 12 witnessed 79.27 per cent as overall pass percentage. The Class 10 exams were led by Gomati district with a 92.96 per cent passing rate, while Sepahijala district topped the Class 12 exams with an 84.25 per cent passing percentage.

