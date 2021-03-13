New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Demanding justice for the youth of India, who is one of the biggest victims of rising unemployment in the country, the student wing of the Indian National Congress led the protest march 'Chhatr Adhikar March' from National Students' Union of India (NSUI) headquarters to the Parliament on Friday.

Talking about the march, NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan who led the party's protest march informed that before the march, NSUI had started a campaign called 'Naukri Do Ya Degree Vapis Lo'.

"This protest was against the autocratic government and their failed governance," he said.

"The protest challenged the government's power and highlighted how it failed the expectations of the students. The reduced budget for the education sector, issue of scholarships, and fellowship grants among other issues were raised during the protest. The BJP government has totally thwarted the belief and trust of students," Kundan added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Delhi Congress in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said, "On behalf of the whole student community, we have to wake up the sleeping BJP government and we have to make them realise their faults."

Praising the party's youth wing's march to highlight the important issue, Deependra Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader said, "whenever the country needed any help, be it on farmers protest or unorganised lockdown, NSUI's party workers have always been ready to help."

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Chaudhary also praised the party's student wing and said that to organise a campaign like 'Naukri Do Degree Vapis Lo' requires courage. "This courage and dedication can only be seen in NSUI's student union. The Central government doesn't recognise the dangers it faces today. Run by thugs, the Union government has lost the ability to understand the sufferings of the people," he said.

Raising various issues, he said," Union government had been oblivious to the sufferings of the youth as unemployment is at an all-time high, scams in various exams, inactive placement cells, Bihar teacher recruitment issue, various pending results of exams like SSC Gd 2016 including CGL, CPO, UP teacher recruitment issue (69000 teacher recruitment scam). The 'Hum Do Humare Do Sarkar' doesn't care." (ANI)

