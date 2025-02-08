Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) NTPC Bongaigaon plant has entered into an agreement with local authorities for developing infrastructure in Kokrajhar district jail, an official statement said on Saturday.

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, NTPC Bongaigaon signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Kokrajhar district administration and PWD, Kokrajhar and Chirang District Territorial Division, on Friday for development of a kitchen and multi-purpose hall at the district jail.

The initiative is expected to enhance infrastructure within the jail premises, ensuring improved facilities for inmates and supporting their rehabilitation, the statement said.

Under this initiative, NTPC Bongaigaon has committed over Rs 32.82 lakh for infrastructure development in the jail.

The project includes the construction of a modern kitchen, ensuring hygienic food preparation and meal distribution, and a multi-purpose hall, which will be used for skill development programmes, vocational training and rehabilitation activities.

The project is expected to be completed within 16 months, with execution and monitoring by the Kokrajhar district administration and Public Works Department (PWD), Kokrajhar and Chirang District Territorial Division.

The MoA was signed by AGM (HR), NTPC, Onkar Nath, Executive Engineer, PWD-Kokrajhar and Chirang District Territorial Division, Ajit Kumar Narzary, and Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Kabita Deka.

The agreement was formally exchanged between Masanda M Pertin, Kokrajhar District Commissioner, and Arnab Maitra, Business Unit Head, NTPC Bongaigaon.

