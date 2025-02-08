A new controversy has emerged surrounding the organisers of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF). A group led by Anil Mishra has been accused of misusing the name of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema, to falsely claim government support for the event. According to reports, the organisers allegedly misled ‘celebrities, influencers and industry professionals’ by presenting the festival as a government-backed initiative. According to a report shared by IANS, the accused reportedly used the names of political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to create credibility for the festival. Some of the organisers, who are also members of the Central Board of Film Certification, allegedly exploited their positions to pressure individuals into participating. The fraudulent activities have not only deceived many but have also tarnished the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke. ‘Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards’ VS ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Awards’: All You Need to Know About India’s Highest Honour in Cinema and Its Namesake Award Shows!

Sponsorship Fraud by DPIFF Organisers

According to an NDTV report, Mumbai Police uncovered that the organisers deceptively obtained sponsorships from public sector entities such as Punjab National Bank, Cinepolis and PVR Inox. They also allegedly charged INR 2.5 lakh for VIP passes, falsely presenting the event as a government-backed festival. The festival was promoted using letters supposedly written by senior government officials. Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Honouring of Bollywood Legend.

Legal Action Against DPIFF Founder & Associates

The report further states that following a complaint by Sameer Dixit, president of BJP’s Chitrapat Kamgar Aghadi, the Mumbai Police registered a case against the organisers, including DPIFF founder Anil Mishra and his associates. They have been charged under sections related to fraud and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A detailed investigation is now underway, and authorities are gathering further evidence to determine the full extent of the fraud.

