New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Hundreds of nurses of the Hindu Rao Hospital and a few other North Corporation-run facilities on Monday went on an indefinite strike over their pending salaries for August-October.

The strike led by the Nurses Welfare Association (NWA) of the largest municipal hospital comes days after resident and senior doctors of the facility called off their protest after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) released their due salaries till September.

The NWA on Saturday had shot off a letter to North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash over non-payment of salaries from August-October and said, it will "begin indefinite strike from November 2".

"We were left with no other option but to go on a strike. We have a family to run too and does the NDMC think, we will continue to work without salaries. We already did for three months without pay in interest of patients," said Indumati Jamwal, head of the NWA.

She said nurses of Kasturba Hospital, Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital and Mrs Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital have also joined the stir.

"About 650 nurses are on strike," she claimed.

"We hope this strike won't have to continue for long and our issues will be resolved," Jamwal said.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said that all possible efforts are being made to pay salaries of August and September to the nurses, and of July and August for teachers.

Scores of teachers of schools under the BJP-run North Corporation held a demonstration outside the residence of the party's Delhi unit chief on Monday over non-payment of their salaries for the past four months.

The members of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the 900-bed hospital had recently protested for several days and had gone on an indefinite strike, seeking release of salaries due for three months.

Seniors doctors under the banner of the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association (MCDA) later had also gone on an indefinite strike, and both associations had called off the stir on October 28.

