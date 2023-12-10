Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) The bodies of two siblings, aged three and five, were found in an abandoned well in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Pradhan (5) and Sanjit Pradhan (3), sons of Kampani Pradhan of Bimbolo Natakata village, were missing since Saturday.

Also Read | Bihar Caste Survey Has Issues That Need To Be Resolved, Says Amit Shah; CM Nitish Kumar Seeks Special Status to State.

The deceased boys' father said he and his wife had gone to their paddy fields on Saturday, leaving at home four sons and one daughter. Upon return, they found that their two sons were missing.

The parents searched for their missing children but could not trace them. The next morning, their bodies were found in the well.

Also Read | Goods Train Derailment in Maharashtra: Seven Wagons of Freight Train Derail Near Kasara; Many Trains From Mumbai Diverted (Watch Video).

Police suspect that the children might have accidentally fallen into the well while playing near it, and subsequently drowned. Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)