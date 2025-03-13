Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 13 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Lok Bhawan to discuss the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) schemes.

PM-JAY will be launched in Odisha in conjunction with the existing GJAY on April 1, benefiting approximately 3.52 crore individuals across Odisha. Launch events will take place in all 1,438 primary health centres throughout the state.

Also Read | Mau HIV Crisis: UP District Records 2,394 Confirmed Cases of HIV/AIDS, Including 85 Children; Unprotected Sex Among Key Factor Behind Rise.

According to the National Health Authority, Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is the largest health assurance scheme in the world which aims at providing a health cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 12 crores poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries) that form the bottom 40% of the Indian population.

On March 10, Odisha Chief Minister Majhi unveiled several developmental projects worth Rs 160 crore for the Anandpur sub-division.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 13, 2025: Bharat Electronics, Jubilant Pharmova, NTPC Green Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Attending the 61st annual function of Anandpur College, his alma mater, the CM also inaugurated 16 projects worth Rs 42 crore and laid the foundation stones for several other projects at an estimated cost of Rs 118 crore

On March 8, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Chief Minister Majhi released the 2nd instalment under the flagship program Subhadra Yojana.

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana...Our government is working to empower women...Subhadra Yojana will be very beneficial for them (women) from an economic point of view," Majhi told ANI.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

Under the scheme, all eligible women in Odisha aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal installments, credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)