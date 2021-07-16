Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday disbursed COVID assistance of Rs 385 crore to 26 lakh registered construction workers of the state.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday disbursed COVID assistance of Rs 385 crore to 26 lakh registered construction workers of the state.

Under this, every registered construction worker from the state will get Rs 1,500 in their accounts, informed the Chief Minister's office.

The state government has also provided Rs 1,500 to each construction worker in the state last year during the first wave of COVID-19

Speaking at the event held through video conferencing, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "No one can deprive the poor of their rights, the poor have every right to live with dignity."

Patnaik stated that this assistance will provide some relief to the workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the economy can never prosper without the welfare of the workers.

The Chief Minister described the construction workers as 'Vishwakarma' who sacrifice their happiness for the comfort of others. (ANI)

