Balasore (Odisha) Jan 15 (PTI) Odisha police on Monday arrested five persons of an ATM looting gang and recovered Rs 6.13 lakh, a stolen car and a pistol from their possession, an official said.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said the Haryana-based gang was busted from Bhubaneswar airport as they were trying to flee after looting two ATMs in the district.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

"Another member of the gang is absconding. In all, they had looted Rs 10.71 lakh from the two machines," she added.

Nath said the car used in the crime was stolen from Delhi. Additionally, some cutting equipment used for breaking ATM machines were seized from them, she added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)