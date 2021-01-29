Baripada (Odisha), Jan 29 (PTI) The Odisha government has been ordered by a Lok Adalat in Mayurbhanj district to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of a tribal girl for wrong treatment at a state-run hospital here.

The amount has to be transferred from the state exchequer to the bank account of the girl's father, chairperson of the Lok Adalat Bijay Kumar Mishra said in his order on Thursday.

The girl hailing from Baribeda village was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here on October 17, 2017 because of critical illness. She was put on 'wrong' saline drip which aggravated her illness.

The girl was then referred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition and during her treatment, her left hand had to be amputated.

It was ascertained in the Cuttack facility that she was administered a wrong saline during her treatment in the Baripada hospital.

The state government had granted an ex gratia of Rs 40,000 to her family after the incident.

The petition was filed by social activist and advocate Susil Kumar Patra on behalf of the girl's family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)