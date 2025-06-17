Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's one-day visit to Bhubaneswar on June 20, two high-level meetings were held here Tuesday to review preparedness for the event.

Security officials held a meeting at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, while Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja took stock of the preparedness at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Senior misters Suresh Pujari and Bibhuti B Jena inspected the Janata Maidan, the venue where Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting.

“We are prepared to welcome the Prime Minister. Apart from holding a roadshow and participate in a Triranga Yatra, the PM will also launch projects worth Rs 17,000 crore for Odisha,” Pujari told reporters.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

All arrangements were made for the attendance of over a lakh people at the gathering.

Pujari said that various cultural troops will perform on the roadside between the airport to Janata Maidan.

As per the schedule discussed in the meeting chaired by the chief secretary, the Prime Minister will depart from Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh at 2.05 pm June 20 and reach Bhubaneswar Airport at 3.40 pm.

The PM will then join a roadshow and reach the venue at 4.15 pm. He will return to the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 5.50 pm.

Thereafter, he will attend a mega public event at Janata Maidan. During the event, PM Modi will also unveil Odisha's ‘Vision Document' and also launch several development and welfare schemes of the state government, an official said.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters that the meeting regarding security arrangements for the PM's visit was held in the presence of the SPG.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)