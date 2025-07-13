Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Higher Education Department, Odisha, on Saturday constituted a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor, FM Auto College.

This comes after the suicide attempt by a girl student of the college in Balasore.

According to the order, the committee, in its inquiry, will ascertain the circumstances which led to self-immolation, the involvement of the professor in the case and the role of the college administration, principal and Internal Complaint Committee in dealing with any prior complaints.

The committee will also identify lapses of any individual or authority and identify any other incidental matter that emerges during the inquiry.

"The committee is authorised to seek assistance from any person as deemed necessary for conducting the inquiry and submit the report to the Higher Education Department," the order said.

Earlier, the Balasore Police arrested the accused in the self-immolation attempt case.

According to Balasore SP Raj Prasad, the police have established prima facie evidence against the teacher who was involved in the self-immolation case of the female student.

The victim had lodged a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee on June 30.

"In the case of a female student who attempted self-immolation, prima facie evidence has been established against a teacher. He has been arrested and forwarded to the court. This student had lodged a complaint with the Internal Compliance Committee on 30th June. We are enquiring about the findings of their report. Whoever is found guilty, accountability will be fixed for them," he said.

The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government on Saturday suspended the Assistant Professor and Principal of FM (Auto) College, following the self-immolation attempt of the college student.

In a letter issued by the Higher Education Department of the Odisha Government that Dilip Kumar Ghose failed to perform his duties as the Principal of the college due to which he was suspended under sub-rule (2) of rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, with immediate effect.

"The government has contemplated that the matter has not been handled properly by Dillip Kumar Ghose. He has failed to perform his duties in the capacity of Principal of the college. He is hereby placed under suspension under sub-rule (2) of rule 12 of the Odisha Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962, with immediate effect", the letter said. (ANI)

