India News | Odisha Hikes Bus Fares Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 06:50 PM IST
Bhubaneswar, Jun 16 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday hiked fares for all categories of passenger buses, following a rise in fuel prices over the last few days.

While the fare for ordinary and express buses has been raised by three paise per km, travel in deluxe and AC deluxe buses will be dearer by six paise per km, a notification issued by the commerce and transport department said.

Passengers will now have to pay 70 paise per km for ordinary buses, 73 paise per km for express buses, 101 paise per km for deluxe buses and 123 paise pe km for deluxe AC buses.

The move was initiated as per the automatic fare adjustment mechanism in the wake of rising fuel prices, Odisha Private Bus Owners Association Secretary Debendra Sahu said.

According to the mechanism, bus fares are increased by one paisa for every Rs 2 hike in fuel prices.

Petrol price was hiked by 47 paise per litre on Tuesday and diesel by a record 93 paise. The rates have gone up by Rs 5.47 and Rs 5.8, respectively, in the last 10 days.

