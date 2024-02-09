Jajpur, February 9: Police arrested a 54-year-old man in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly raping his daughter's friend and uploading her obscene photos after she refused to have a physical relationship with him, a police officer said on Friday. According to the complaint filed by the victim at Panikoili police station, the accused happens to be the father of her friend. The accused knew her as she had visited her friend's house many times.

"I had gone to my friend's house to meet her last year. When I reached there, my friend and her mother were not at home. When I inquired about my friend, her father who was alone in the house told me she had gone outside and would return after some time, so I waited in the house to meet her. Taking advantage of the situation he sexually assaulted me", the victim stated in her complaint. Odisha Shocker: Man Ends Life by Hanging Himself at Girlfriend's House After Heated Argument in Sisupalgarh; Family Claims Murder.

However, she did not reveal it to her friend or anybody else as the accused apologised for the incident. The victim said the accused raped her again when she was in her relative's house in Cuttack a couple of months back. He also filmed the act on his mobile phone, she stated in her complaint. The accused then threatened to make the photos of their intimate moments viral if she did not continue the physical relationship, as per the complaint. Odisha Shocker: Hospital Declares Man Dead in AC Blast, Prompting Wife's Suicide, Now Says He is Alive.

Meanwhile, the marriage of the victim was finalised to a youth in the area. The accused came to know about the marriage and asked her to continue the relationship but the woman refused to have a relationship with him as her marriage was already finalised. The accused then posted her obscene photos on social media last week.

The victim filed a complaint after learning from her friends about her obscene photos posted on social media on Tuesday, said Lizarani Biswal, inspector in-charge (IIC), Panikoili police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act and arrested the accused, the IIC said.

