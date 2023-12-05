Bhubaneswar, December 5: A 30-year-old youth was found dead at his girlfriend's house in Sisupalgarh area under Dhauli police limits of the city here, sources said on Tuesday. Police have identified the deceased as Pupun Swain of Nambilo in Nimapara area in Puri district.

Pupun, a pipe mechanic by profession, was reportedly in a relationship with a woman of Khurda for the past few years. His alleged girlfriend, who works at an office in the city, has been staying along with her parents at a rented accommodation in Sisupalgarh area on the outskirts of the Bhubaneswar city. Bhubaneswar: Four Students From Odisha Drown in Kuakhai River.

"On Monday the deceased had gone to his girlfriend's house on Monday to meet her parents with a marriage proposal. When the girl found out that Pupun was drunk, she took a strong objection to it and the duo entered into a heated argument. A furious Pupun then rushed to a room and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. The girl, along with her parents, immediately broke into the room and brought him down. Odisha Shocker: Class 9 Boy Stabbed to Death by Plus Two Student Over Payment of Tuition Fees in Bhubaneswar; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the girl left for the office asking Pupun to take some rest in her house. Upon returning, she found Pupun unconscious and rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead," said Chittaranjan Rout, the Inspector In-Charge of Dhauli Police station.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter. The body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem. Pupun's family members accused the girl and her family of murdering him. Based on the complaint, Dhauli police registered a case and started a probe into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).