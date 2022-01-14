Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Legendary music composer and lyricist Saroj Pattnayak passed away at the age of 81 on Thursday.

He was bedridden at his Baripada resistance for the last one year.

Patnaik was born on June 2, 1940, in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. He was interested in music since childhood and learned to play the harmonium himself.

He later became an acclaimed lyricist and music director for Akashwani and Doordarshan.

Pattnayak started his career as a music composer in 1977 in Odia super hit film "Abhiman" before he was working as a renowned lyricist at Akashvani and Doordarshan. (ANI)

