The Chinese smartphone brand Oppo recently launched a new smartphone under its A-series. The new Oppo A16K comes as a sole 3GB+32GB variant priced at Rs 10,490. The handset is offered in three colours - Black, Blue, and White. Interested customers can get their hands on the smartphone via all channels. As a part of the launch offer, Oppo is offering no-cost EMI options of up to 3 months via all leading banks. Oppo A36 Announced with Snapdragon 680, 5000 MAh Battery.

Oppo A16K

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A16K sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone gets 2.4D glass protection. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

A splendid 3D Sleek Design and a 4230mAh Long-Lasting Battery

For photos and videos, there's a single 13MP primary shooter at the back along with an LED flash. It also gets stylish filters, backlit HDR, dazzle colour mode, night filters, and other features. Upfront, the phone has a 5MP selfie camera sensor housed under a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A16K

The Oppo A16K packs a 4,230mAh battery and runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. For connectivity, it gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

