Bhubaneswar, May 23 (PTI) Odisha continued to reel under hot weather conditions with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 22 places.

Bolangir was the hottest place in the state at 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sambalpur at 42.9, Jharsuguda at 42.8, Sonepur at 42.6, and Bargarh at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | New Parliament Building: AAP Says Will Boycott Inauguration of New Sansad Bhavan, Says It Is ‘Upset’ President Droupadi Murmu Not Inaugurating.

State capital Bhubaneswar sizzled at 42.6 degrees Celsius with the humidity reaching 94 per cent. Cuttack city recorded 41 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said there will be no major change in the maximum temperature over the next five days in most places.

Also Read | UPSC Exam Result 2022: Inspired by Senior, Delhi Police Head Constable Ram Bhajan Kumar Clears Civil Services Exam.

People should take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm, it advised.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)