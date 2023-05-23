New Delhi, May 23: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the building on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi Says President Droupadi Murmu Should Inaugurate New Parliament Building, Not PM Narendra Modi.

The AAP said it is "upset" the parliament building is not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. "Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony," the party said. PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla To Inaugurate New Parliament Building on May 28, Official Invite Out.

The new Parliament building can seat upto 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber and 300 in the Rajya Sabha chamber.

