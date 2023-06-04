New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Days after the tragic train accident in Balasore, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that the mishap was very serious and Railways need to pay attention to it.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "The railway accident in Odisha is very serious and tragic incident. More than 280 people have died and 700 - 750 people are injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced compensation for the people. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has issued orders for a complete investigation on behalf of the Ministry of Railways. This incident is very serious and this should not have happened. Railways need to pay attention to this. Railways will investigate it completely and whoever is found guilty in this incident, action will definitely be taken against them."

Also Read | Flesh-Eating Bacteria on Giant Seaweed Mass Threatens Florida Coastline, Says Study.

As the Opposition parties are continuously demanding the Railway minister's resignation, reacting to this Athawale said that people of opposition parties are making this like a political demand and it is the first time that such a severe tragedy has occurred involving three trains and it should be investigated how these three trains collided.

Athawale said people of opposition parties can demand but resigning cannot solve the problem. This whole matter should be investigated, what was the mistake, what was the problem with the signal and why the trains collided? When two trains have to pass and one train leaves then the other train should be stopped but it did not happen and that is why all three trains collided so it is a very serious accident.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Into Odisha Train Crash, Says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday demanded Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation after the tragic accident. Pawar asserted that the then Union Railway Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri tendered his resignation when an accident took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)