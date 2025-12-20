Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], December 20 (ANI): Odisha Vigilance on Saturday conducted raids at multiple premises of Forest Ranger Rajendra Kumar Samantray of Rahama Forest Range in Jagatsinghpur district.

The search operation was conducted by a Vigilance team led by two Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl SPs), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), eight inspectors, and other supporting officers and staff.

Also Read | Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

Further details regarding the raids and the nature of the investigation are awaited.

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bhubaneswar Zonal Unit on November 22 successfully secured the conviction of three accused involved in drug trafficking.

Also Read | Rajdhani Express Derailment in Assam: 8 Elephants Killed, 5 Coaches of Express Train Derails in Collision in Hojai (Watch Video).

The sentence was awarded by the Court of the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

This case dates back to August 13, 2021, when officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended three accused persons with 20 kilograms of opium. Further investigation revealed that the accused were linked to an inter-state trafficking racket, in which opium was being transported by concealing it in a specially designed cavity inside the driver's cabin of a truck.

A chargesheet was filed against all three accused in February 2022. The truck used for transporting the illegal opium was also seized. The three accused -- Vijay Bhan, Suraj Pal, and Surendra -- were sentenced on November 20 under sections 18(b), 25, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 (as amended). Each was sentenced to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1 lakh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)