Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Odisha government's revenue has taken a beating due to coronavirus pandemic as it came down by around 22.94 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

"The total revenue augmentation from both own-tax and non-tax sources up to June 2020 came down by around 22.94% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. The total revenue collection up to June of the current fiscal year was Rs 8,204 Crore against the last year collection of Rs. 10,645 crore," Principal Secretary Finance Ashok Meena said in an all secretaries meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Asit Tripathy here on Thursday.

"Though the total own tax collection felled around 35%, the total non-tax revenue up to June, 2020 increased by around 3%. The total non-tax revenue up to June, 2019 was Rs 3,506 Cr which increased to Rs 3,609 crore up to June, 2020 dispite shutdown and slowdown," he added.

Meena presented fiscal performance of the State up to June 2020.

The expenditure in social sectors including health & family welfare and food security increased considerably in the state after the total program expenditure of all departments of the Odisha Government, up to June 2020 reduced by around 5.06%, in comparison to last fiscal.

"The total programme expenditure of all departments up to June 2020 in current fiscal was around Rs 8,923 crore, against the last year's expenditure of around Rs 9,399 crore. But the expenditure in social sectors including health and family welfare programmes was around Rs 5,281 crore up to June 2020, against the last years' expenditure of Rs 4,225 crore," according to an official release.

"Similarly, the expenditure in other sectors including food security programmes has been around Rs 1,607 crore against last years' expenditure of Rs 305 crore." it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)