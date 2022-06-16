New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): As several Congress leaders were taken into custody during the ongoing protest against the ED probe in the National Herald case, party leader Sachin Pilot, who was among those detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday while he was on his way to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, slammed the Centre on Thursday for hampering the spirit of democracy.

In a conversation with ANI today, Pilot spoke on the developments and said, "Yesterday, you saw the Police enter Congress Headquarters. They lathi-charged, and detained hundreds of people. Senior people, MLAs, MPs, and office-bearers of the party were brutalised. A woman MP's clothes were torn. Such action is uncalled for. Never before has Police has taken such action."

"Three days before, we stated that we will do Satyagraha. We wanted a peaceful march - that was denied. Today, they made sure that we are not able to do any of our protests. In a democracy, if you can't speak out, if you can't protest, then how do you do your job as an Opposition?," Sachin Pilot lashed out at the Centre further.

On Wednesday, several Congress leaders were detained as Rahul Gandhi clocked in over 24 hours at the office of the Enforcement Directorate, the third day of his questioning in connection to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case.

Congress leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest in central Delhi, despite prohibitory orders and no permission to stage a protest by the Delhi Police.

Over the past few days of Rahul being questioned, senior leaders have been detained and allegedly stopped from entering the AICC office. While police said protesters threw barricades at them during a standoff, they denied allegations of forcibly entering the Congress office and beating up functionaries.

Pilot's detention by Delhi Police took place on a day of high octane drama that saw the grand old party accuse the force of barging into the former's headquarters and beating up Congress workers.

Since Monday, the party has been staging pan-India demonstrations against the questioning of its former president, Rahul Gandhi, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to rejoin the probe on Friday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, said sources. (ANI)

