New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will pay a state visit to India on December 16 in his first trip to the country to explore avenues for future collaborations for regional stability and prosperity.

It will also be the first visit of a top leader from the Gulf region following the Israel-Hamas conflict that has triggered widespread global concerns.

"This first state visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between India and the Sultanate of Oman," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday, announcing the trip.

It said the top leader of Oman is visiting India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, adding that he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including senior ministers and officials.

"The visit will be an opportunity to explore avenues for future collaboration between India and Oman for regional stability, progress and prosperity," it said.

The MEA said Sultan Haitham bin Tarik will be received by Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome on December 16.

"He will hold bilateral discussions with the prime minister who will also host a luncheon in his honour," it said in a statement.

"India and Oman share a longstanding history of friendship and cooperation, built on the foundation of mutual trust and respect, and strong people-to-people ties going back centuries," it added.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two countries is on an upswing in the last few years.

